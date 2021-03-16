St. Lawrence Parks Commission gets over $5 million for maintenance, repairs

The St. Lawrence Parks Commission is getting nearly $5.5 million in provincial funding to maintain its historic sites and attractions in Eastern Ontario.

The funding was announced in Mallorytown on Monday by Ontario's Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Minister Lisa Macleod.

"The St. Lawrence Parks Commission is a powerful economic generator for our province," Minister MacLeod said in a news release.

"This funding will ensure that once it is safe to do so, the 'Parks of the St. Lawrence' will be ready to welcome guests and showcase how Ontario offers the world in one province."

The majority of the funding will be used for general repairs on the commission's sites that run from Kingston all the way to the Quebec border.

Another $1 million in funding will be used for critical infrastructure work like sewage and water systems, along with washroom revitalizations at various tourist spots.

Bob Runciman, former MPP and Chair of the St. Lawrence Parks Commission said in a statement that the Commission and its sites play a "critical role in strengthening the tourism economy in Eastern Ontario."

"We are committed to protecting our dedicated workforce and ensuring we are ready to safely welcome back the people of Ontario to our historic sites, parks and attractions."

The Commission said its begun planning to open all historic sites, parks and outdoor recreation facilities for the summer and the latest information is available on its website.