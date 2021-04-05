St. Vincent de Paul Society fundraising for new facility

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Kingston has launched a community fundraising campaign to help build a new facility.

The non-profit would like to build a new facility to replace the current on Stephen Street and is looking for community donations to push it over the finish line.

The $3.5 million goal for the campaign looks to cover the cost of the new build and will furnish the new location on land the group purchased at the corner of Bagot and Charles Street.

In a statement, the society said increased demand means more people are using services which does require more space, noting a 49 per cent increase in meals served between 2019 and 2020.

"Overcrowding, limited space to provide needed programs and the poor condition of the Stephen Street facility hampers their ability to make lasting change," it said.

"The new location will offer opportunities to address the challenges faced by so many, in a caring and supportive environment."

More information about donations can be found on the society's website.