Staff at Brockville General Hospital receive COVID-19 shots

Staff at Brockville General Hospital began to receive COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday as the local vaccine rollout continues.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit set up an onsite clinic on Thursday that looks to vaccinate over 1,300 staff, physicians and volutneers.

Jasmine Guest, a registered nurse in the Emergency Department, was the first of the health workers to get the vaccine and said in a statement she was feeling a "lot of emotion."

"I was surprised and excited to be the first person vaccinated at BGH. I got my vaccine because I want to help to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to protect others - especially those who are vulnerable and at-risk."

Chelsea Gupta, a professional practice learning specialist at the hospital, was responsible for doling out the shots on Thursday and said it felt good to be part of the solution after an over year-long pandemic.

"It feels absolutely amazing," she said. "It's the thing that we've been waiting for and it's so exciting to be starting it for our staff and being to vaccinate my peers and my friends and getting everyone's first dose."

As part of the vaccine rollout, which aligns with provincial guidelines for priority lists, shots are being given to all front-facing health workers dealing with COVID-19.

Dr. Michael Fuoco, Interim Chief of Staff at BGH said in a statment that "vaccinating our healthcare workers puts us in a better position to keep our patients, staff and physicians safe."