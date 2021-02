Staff working at Collins Bay Institution seized nearly $80,000 in contraband left in a package outside the prison.

Correctional Service Canada said the package containing roughly $77,740 of contraband tobacco, drugs and paraphernalia was found just after 9 p.m. Sunday, on the perimeter of the facility.

No charges have been laid and CSC asks anyone with information about the incident to contact its tip line at 1-866-780-3784.