Staff at Leeds and Grenville Interval House walk off the job

Staff at Leeds and Grenville Interval House have gone on strike over what they call poor working conditions at the women's shelter.

According to a statement from the United Steelworkers Union Local 8327, which represents the 20 staff at the facility, the union declared a strike as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The Union said staff have not received a wage increase in over a decade and accused management of trying to "claw back sick leave benefits and change the wage structure."

"This is a sector where burnout is very high because of the urgency and emotional intensity of the work," Tracy Simpson, USW Staff Representative and lead negotiator said in a statement.

"Day in and day out, they help women and children through the horrors of domestic violence and assault. They advocate for everyone else, they must not have their rights trampled in return."

Executive Director at the facility, Charlene Catchpole, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday night. The Union said women at the shelter have all been moved to an undisclosed location.

Negotiations for a new contract began last October after staff first unionized last February.