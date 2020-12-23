Star Trek episode filmed in Kingston to air Christmas Eve

An episode of 'Star Trek: Discovery' that was partially filmed in Kingston is set to air on Christmas Eve.

The 11th episode of the show's third season, called "The Citadel," was partially filmed at Kingston Penitentiary roughly a year ago.

The jail has hosted other TV shoots recently for shows like Alias Grace, Titans, and Murdoch Mysteries, but location manager Melissa Warry-Smith said it provided a perfect backdrop for their deep space needs.

"It ended up being the perfect location for what we needed to do, including lighting the space properly," Warry-Smith said in a news release announcing the episode's air date.

Warry-Smith praised the work of the staff at the Kingston Film Office, as the four-day shoot went extremely smoothly.

The filming brought more than $160,000 of economic activity to the Kingston-area from accommodations to local labour, suppliers, and equipment rentals.

The episode will air on CTV's Sci-Fi Channel and CRAVE on Thursday at 9 p.m.

