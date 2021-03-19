Stittsville man charged after hit and run on Highway 17, police chase

A Stittsville man faces over a dozen charges after a hit and run on Highway 17 led to a police chase.

Renfrew OPP responded to Highway 17 in McNab/Braeside on Wednesday afternoon after a report of an eastbound car hitting another and fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

Police located the vehicle on Highway 417 eastbound just west of the exit for Kinburn Side Road in the City of Ottawa and watched as the driver crossed through a ditch to the westbound lanes before coming to a stop on the shoulder of the road and fleeing on foot into a field.

The driver was eventually arrested by police.

Dwane Desclouds, 34, faces a total of 18 charges including driving while prohibited, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop after an accident.

He remains in custody and will appear in court on March 25 for a bail hearing.