Stolen SUV recovered in Pembroke, Carleton Place man charged

A Carleton Place man faces charges after police recovered a stolen SUV from Quebec in Pembroke.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said a stolen vehicle was observed by officers around 10:20 a.m. Saturday on Pembroke Street East. The car was pulled over and the driver was arrested.

Police said Simon Deschenes-Allard is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and mischief under $5000. Deschenes-Allard is also charged with having cannabis readily available while driving and is scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court in May.

The vehicle has since been returned to its owner.