Stolen SUV set on fire, OPP investigating

OPP are investigating after an SUV was stolen and set on fire early Monday morning in Whitewater Region Township.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said officers responded to a vehicle fire in Westmeath Township around 2 a.m. Monday and later found out from Renfrew OPP that the 2019 Mitsubishi RVR was stolen sometime overnight from a residence in Whitewater Region.

Police said they're investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to get in touch with OPP or Crime Stoppers at 613-735-8477.