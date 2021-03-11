Stop calling the Health Unit to book a COVID-19 vaccine

As the COVID-19 vaccination rollout speed up, residents continue to wonder when they can get a vaccine but the Health Unit is again delivering a simple message: stop calling us to find out.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has been overrun with calls and emails from those looking to find information on when they can get a shot, according to Rebecca Shams, health promoter with the Health Unit.

She points everyone to the health unit's website as she said it has the latest up to date information on who is currently eligible for a vaccine, along with the plan for the rollout and estimated dates.

"We've just been getting very overwhelmed with phone calls and emails from folks wondering when they can get their vaccine and how they can sign up," Shams said.

"Honestly, we are so happy everyone is so enthusiastic about getting vaccinated but the volume of requests is getting a little bit unmanageable," Shams added, noting that it takes time away from other COVID-19 priorities. She said the Health Unit does not have more information than what is on its website.

Adults over 80 are currently being vaccinated in the area and Shams said they would receive a phone call notifying them of their eligibility.

For those who have already received a first dose of the vaccine, the health is canceling some appointments for a second dose as it now will try to get first shots into arms faster. The move comes after advice from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations, which said the time between shots can be extended from four weeks to 16 weeks.

The Health Unit said appointments based on the four-week interview will be canceled and scheduled for later, with residents to be notified by phone or email of a new second-shot appointment.