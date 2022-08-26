Summer End Market is back hosting a back-to-school drive this weekend in Laurentian Valley

Laurentian Valley welcomes members of the community to the Shady Nook Centre this weekend. As they host the second annual Summers End Craft Market. The free-of-charge event takes place on Sunday, August 28th with the goal of collecting items and raising funds ahead of the upcoming school year.

Kicking off at 10 a.m. over 40 vendors will be attending the event, with a variety of products available at reasonable prices. The market is scheduled to run until 4:00 p.m.

The back-to-school drive is encouraging all eventgoers to bring school supplies and items for donations. As prices have gone up across the board, many families are feeling the pinch this time of the year. Items like backpacks, pencils, and binders are all perfect for the drive, as well as direct cash donations. The event organizers will be directly dropping off all supplies collected to local schools before students are back in classes.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray