Superstore raises nearly $2,000 for Brockville General Hospital

Brockville's Real Canadian Superstore raised nearly $2,000 for the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation during its 'Show Your Heart' campaign earlier this month.

The store collected donations at the checkout from Feb. 5 to Feb. 14 as part of the foundation's effort to raise money for the Cardiac Rehabilitation Program at the hospital, which heavily relies on donations and community support. A total of $1,969 was raised through the initiative.

"The whole focus of the Show Your Heart Campaign is to bring an awareness that a Cardiac Rehabilitation Program operates out of BGH," Joan Simon, Executive Director of the foundation, said in a statement.

"We are extremely fortunate to have this program in Brockville and with the community's help we can keep this service close to home."

The foundation thanked Superstore staff who they said made the campaign possible.