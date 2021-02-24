Suspicious vehicle call in Merrickville a misunderstanding: OPP

Reports of a suspicious vehicle at a Merrickville school bus stop were a misunderstanding, according to police.

Grenville OPP had asked the public for more information after a report of a suspicious vehicle on St. John Street that a resident said sped away after it was noticed.

Police said in an update on Tuesday that the driver and vehicle were identified and after speaking to the driver, it's believed it was a "misunderstanding."

The police force added that there was no concern for public safety.

"The OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance in resolving this matter," OPP said in a statement.