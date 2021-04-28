Teen arrested after another threatened with mock handgun: Police

A 18-year-old has been charged after a teen girl reported being assaulted by a fake handgun.

Kingston Police said a man went to a hotel room to see the female victim in the north-end with friends around 3:30 a.m. Monday. An argument ensued and police said the man pulled out an handgun and struck the victim in the arm with the butt of the weapon, which was later found to be an imitation handgun.

The teen was treated by Frontenac Paramedics for minor injuries.

The man fled the scene in a car police said had been taken without permission from his mother, which was later found at a home on Cliff Crescent.

The unnamed 18-year-old was charged with assault, along with assault with an imitation weapon, use of a imitation firearm to commit an indictable offence, possession of a dangerous weapon, taking a motor vehicle without consent and breach of probation.