Temporary road closure on August 27th for the Church Street Party

The Little Things Canning Company has issued a notice for a temporary road closure. On August 27th, 2022, Church Street will be closed at 11:00 a.m. and will be re-opened at 9:00 p.m. The closure will take place on the section of the street between Renfrew Street and Pembroke Street West.

The street will be closed to host the Church Street Party. A community event that will have food, vendors, music, and craft beer vendors set up along the block of Church Street. Along with picnic tables set up for people to dine at.

Vehicle traffic will not be permitted during the closure time, but foot traffic is highly encouraged.

For more information on the event, please contact Stacy Taylor, owner of Little Things Canning Company. You can get in contact with her by calling 613-401-3260

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray