The Last Of Us TV Series Will Be Filmed In Calgary! This is huge for Calgary, one of the best-selling video games of all time is being turned into a television show that will be filmed in Calgary!

'The Last of Us' reportedly starts filming this July in Calgary



(via @TheRoninNews | 🎨 andy.c.white) pic.twitter.com/p4sqosn63G — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 30, 2021

The Last Of Us television series won’t just be here for a couple days either. It’s going to be filming from approximately July 5th 2021 all the way to June 8th 2022.



Some big names are going to be involved as well. Pedro Pascal from Narco’s and The Mandaorian will be playing one of the lead characters.

It was recently announced that Pedro Pascal will play Joel in HBO's The Last of Us serieshttps://t.co/XrrMZ90oFo pic.twitter.com/RPm2vwkrsS — Joeri Wagner (@joeriwagner) March 23, 2021

Bella Ramsey of Game Of Thrones will be playing the other lead.

A fan art of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie for the HBO series. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/7pU1BGqbyE — The Last Of Us News (@TheLastOfUsNews) February 11, 2021

If you were a fan of Chernobyl on HBO the same guy who wrote that, Craig Mazin is writing this series and executively producing it along with Neil Druckman who directed the video game series.



What’s the show going to be about? Well it’s based on the video game so if you’ve played that before you already know…if you don’t here’s a little synopsis. “The Last of Us takes place in a post-apocalyptic world 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. According to HBO, the story focuses on Joel, a hardened survivor, who is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of an "oppressive quarantine zone." What starts as a small job transforms into a "brutal, heartbreaking journey" as they traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival” HBO said in their release statement.



Check out The Last Of Us video game trailer.







Even better news for Calgary? There’s a The Last Of Us 2 – so there may be much more filming in Calgary with HBO for years to come.



