Third death from COVID-19 in five days, residents asked to buckle down

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark has reported its third COVID-19 death in five days as cases remain at all-time highs in the region.

The death was confirmed by the health unit on Wednesday and an investigation has begun to determine if a variant of the virus was involved.

The latest victim of the virus is the 57th person to succumb to the virus locally since the start of the pandemic and the fourth so far in 2021.

Eight people remain in hospital being treated for the virus as active cases have pushed up to 133.

Dr. Paula Stewart, Chief Medical Officer for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, said the deaths this week show how serious the virus is and urges residents to follow public health advice, particularly with more contagious variants spreading within the community.

"When you get a significant number of people [infected], they you're going to get deaths, so it can happen," Stewart said.

"Please, please recognize that this is not going to go away on its own, we have to help it go away."

Stewart said variants of the virus are ever increasing in the region and residents need to be aware that COVID-19 and its variants are a different virus than what we've been dealing with over the past year.

Ontario reported over 4,000 new cases of the virus on Wednesday as high cases and hospitalizations continue in many parts of the province. Over 1,870 people are being treated in provincial hospitals and 642 in intensive care. The number of patients in ICU's have been steadily rising for the past seven days as the province has tried to shore up hospital capacity.

28 more people also died Wednesday, moving the provincial death toll to 7,610.