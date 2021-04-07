Those 60 and over can book COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday

Residents of Ontario born in or before 1961 will be able to book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine through Ontario's booking system as of Wednesday.

The province announced on Tuesday that all public health units using the booking system will be booking appointments for residents 60 and older as of 8 a.m. April 7.

You can book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment by using Ontario's online booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY 1-866-797-0007) Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.