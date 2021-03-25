Thousand Islands Playhouse to move ahead with its summer season

The Thousand Islands Playhouse is going ahead its summer season this year despite the ongoing pandemic.

Managing Artistic Director Brett Christopher announced the new season on Wednesday, which he said will feature four plays from July to October.

New COVID-19 protocols will be in place that include limited seating, mandatory masks, fewer plays and a live streaming option for the shows that will go live from Firehall Theatre.

"The health and safety of our artists, staff, audience, and community is our top priority," Christopher said in a news release.

"Because of our rural location, the support of our Board of Directors, and the ingenuity of the Playhouse staff, we are ready to help lead the sector back into its venues."

Four livestreams of each show will also be offered for those who don't feel comfortable returning to an indoor setting.

Ticket information can be found on the Playhouse's website.