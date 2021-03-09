Three active COVID-19 cases at Miramichi Lodge as outbreak continues

Two more residents of Miramichi Lodge have tested positive for COVID-19 as the facility deals with an outbreak of the virus.

Renfrew County runs the facility and in an update on Tuesday, said that two more residents tested positive during surveillance tests after the outbreak was declared. Both residents had previously tested negative.

Three residents initially tested positive but two have since recovered, meaning three active cases remain in the facility.

Some residents remain sequestered in their rooms as more tests of residents are completed and the County said it hopes if those tests come back negative, that the isolation of residents to their rooms will be able to end in the near future.

No staff members have tested positive for the virus and Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health for the region, said in a statement that only staff are currently allowed entry to the Lodge.

"Miramichi Lodge and the RCDHU remain on high alert," he said.

"I want to congratulate the staff for taking all the necessary precautions to contain the outbreak".

The County thanked the community in a statement "for its understanding during this difficult time and assures the public it is continuing to make decisions in the best interest of residents and staff to ensure their health and safety is first and foremost."

The County said 96 per cent of residents at the Lodge received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Feb. 8 and received their second dose on Monday.