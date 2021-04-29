Three arrested in Belleville fentanyl bust

Three people face charges after Belleville Police and OPP seized over $20,000 worth of fentanyl.

The bust, which happened at an east-end home in the city on Tuesday, was part of Project Renewal, a crackdown on drugs in the Belleville area that started in late 2020.

The search turned up 54 grams of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and cash.

Mercedes Rushlow-Stratton, 23, of Belleville, Deshawn Whyte, 19, of Brampton and a youth under the age of 18 have all been charged with possession of fentanyl and crystal meth, along with possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

All three are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.