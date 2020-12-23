Three injured, man charged with attempted murder in separate knife attacks

A 29-year-old man faces a number of charges including attempted murder after three people were attacked with a knife and machete in separate attacks in Kingston on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday after a confrontation between a man and two staff at a mid-town hotel escalated and saw the accused punch the two men in the head and face before he struck them both with a machete and fled the scene, police said.

A 31-year-old and 67-year-old were both taken to Kingston General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police were unable to find a suspect.

Police said around 10 a.m. Wednesday, a 37-year-old man was attacked as he sat on a Kingston Transit bus in a random attack that saw him stabbed in the chest without provocation. The suspect took the man’s backpack and fled the scene. The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Aman was arrested at gunpoint on a second Kingston Transit bus near Brock Street, according to police, as Investigators believe he is responsible for both attacks.

The unnamed man with no fixed address is charged with attempted murder, robbery and possesion of a weapon in connection to Tuesday’s attacks and aggravated assault and assault with a weapon for Wednesday’s alleged attack. He’s also been charged with two counts of breach of probation.

The police investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Kingston Police. Anonymous tips can be left at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.