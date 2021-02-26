Three new cases of COVID-19, active cases back in double digits

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Thursday as active cases have now gone back into the double digits.

The three cases and now recoveries moves the number of active cases to 11 in the region with three people being treated in hospital.

Ontario reported 1,138 new cases on Thursday, as cases have slowly increased over the past week. 23 deaths were also reported, while provincial data shows 687 people being treated in provincial hospitals.

Just over 19,000 doses of vaccine were given out in the previous 24-hour period.

Provincial Health Officials said Thursday variants of the virus could make up to 40 per cent of new cases by the middle of March. They also anticipates nearly 2,500 new cases daily by the end of March, down from predictions of 6,000 almost a month ago.

The new projections show hospitalizations will likely rise as variants continue to spread within the province and intensive care capacity is expected to be strained over the next month.

The province's science advisory group also said officials will need to react quickly with strong public health measures when flare-ups of the virus happen.