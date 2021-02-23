Three new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Monday while the Health Unit said 13 people have recovered from the virus since Friday.

The recoveries push active cases down to 14 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, ten fewer than seven days ago.

One person remains in the intensive care unit in hospital being treated for the virus.

Ontario reported over 1,000 new cases for the fifth straight day on Monday with 1,058 new cases along with 11 more deaths.

The province says there are 646 people receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals.