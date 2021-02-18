Three new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston, four recoveries

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Wednesday while four people recovered from the virus.

The moves active cases to 25 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, one fewer than the previous day. One person is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit in hospital.

Ontario reported 847 new cases on Wednesday, its lowest number of new cases since Oct. 28, as cases continue to come in most areas of the province.

Ten more deaths were also added, bringing the death toll to 6,729 people since last March.

Hospitalizations continue to trend downward, as 719 people remain in provincial hospitals as of Thursday morning.

Another 9,107 doses of vaccines were administered between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to provincial data, with a total of 489,484 doses administered in Ontario so far.

