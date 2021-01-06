Three new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit on Tuesday.

The three cases push the active cases to 41 in the area, while one person remains in hospital with the virus.

Of the 41 active cases, Brockville has the highest number as it has jumped from two active cases to 12 in the past week, while Grenville County current has 11.

While few details are generally released about cases confirmed locally, the Health Unit said patient privacy remains a top priority as the pandemic rages on.

Joe Reid, Health Promoter with the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said the health unit strives to be as transparent as possible but must balance people's privacy rights.

"If someone has tested positive, the health unit has access to some of their personal health information and we have a duty to protect that information," Reid said.

"It's very important we don't share too much information publicly, as that may risk identifying who has tested positive for COVID-19 and where they're located."

Ontario reported 3,128 new cases on Tuesday and 51 new deaths from the virus, with 22 deaths involving long-term care residents.

Hospitalizations continue to rise across Ontario, with 1,347 hospitalized with the province including 325 in intensive care. 245 people are also on ventilators in hospital, according to provincial data.

The province announced on Tuesday that all long-term care residents, workers and essential caregivers in COVID-19 hot spots will be vaccinated by Jan. 21. The province also said it will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations in Ontario's Indigenous communities later in the week.