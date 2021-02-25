Three new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Wednesday.

The new cases moves the number of active cases up to 14 in the area. One person remains in the intensive care unit in hospital while 13 others remain in self-isolation.

Ontario reported 1,054 new cases of the virus Wednesday, jumping back above one thousand after Tuesday saw fewer cases.

Nine more deaths were also reported Wednesday while 675 people remain in provincial hospitals.

Another 17,141 doses of vaccine were given out in the province since Tuesday's daily update, according to the provincial data.

The province announced on Wednesday it will start administering vaccines to residents aged 80 and older in the third week of March, while an online booking system for vaccines is expected to be in place by March 15.