Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kingston

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Tuesday as the number of active cases was up slightly.

No one recovered from the virus Tuesday, pushing the number of active cases to 12 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, which includes one person in the intensive care unit in hospital.

The province as a whole reported 745 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, a figure that did not include data from Toronto, as it said its public health unit was migrating its information to the provincial case system. Even with a typical day of Toronto cases added, the number was still the lowest the province has seen in some time.

Ontario also reported 14 new deaths linked to the virus, bringing the death toll to 6,238 since the start of the pandemic. 1,192 people remain in provincial hospitals including 341 in intensive care.

Another 2,715 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the previous 24-hour period, a small number as the province along with the federal government continues to deal with supply issues.

The supply issues, which derive from shipping issues with both Pfizer and Moderna, mean that the province will not meet its goal of vaccinating all long-term care home and high-risk retirement home residents by this Friday, the government said Tuesday. The province said it will now take until Feb. 10 and it expects once supplies stabilize, it will expand to give vaccines to long-term care staff and essential caregivers.