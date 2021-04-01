Three new cases of COVID-19, residents asked not to travel over Easter

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday as cases continued their downward trend in the Tri-County area for the seventh straight day.

The new cases and recoveries pushed active cases down to 77 across the region as of Thursday morning with one person being treated in the intensive care unit in hospital.

While recent case numbers have gone down, Dr. Paula Stewart, Chief Medical Officer for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, begged residents not to travel or gather during the upcoming Easter long weekend.

"Because the virus is at high levels across most of the province, that's in part being driven by variants of concerns that are spread more easily," Stewart said.

"So please, don't travel yourself and please don't have people come to you."

Stewart said its critical residents follow public health advice over the long weekend to avoid a spike in cases that was seen following the Christmas season.

Ontario reported 2,333 new cases on Wednesday, continuing a stretch of new cases over 2,000 for the past week, while 15 more deaths were also reported.

There are now 1,111 people hospitalized with the virus in Ontario and 396 people in intensive care, numbers that have health officials concerned about hospital capacity in the province. It's being cited as one of the biggest reasons for a 28-day lockdown that is reportedly set to take effect in Ontario as of Saturday. Premier Doug Ford is expected to make the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

