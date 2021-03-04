Three new cases of COVID-19, 'variant of concern' discovered

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Wednesday as health officials said a variant of the virus has also been identified.

The three new cases push the area's total to 27 active cases as case counts have spiked this week, with three people being treated in hospital.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit also said Wednesday a resident had tested positive for a COVID-19 "variant of concern." It’s the first person in the region to have tested positive for a variant in the Tri-County area.

"The news of a screened positive variant of concern locally reinforces how important it is to continue following public health guidance very carefully," Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Paula Stewart said in a release.

The health unit did not say which variant the person tested positive for, or whether it was related to the outbreak. The variant is expected to be identified in testing that could take a few weeks.

The province as a whole reported 958 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 17 more deaths from the virus.

668 people remain hospitalized with the virus.

The province said 27,398 vaccine doses were administered since in the previous 24-hour period, bringing the total to 754,419 doses province-wide.