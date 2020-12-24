Three new COVID-19 cases as area prepares for lockdown 

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Wednesday as the area gets set to enter a 28-day province-wide lockdown to start on Boxing Day.

Just as many people recovered from the virus, which left the number of active cases in the area unchanged at 15 as of Thursday morning with no patients in hospital.

Ontario reported 2,408 new cases, it's ninth day above 2,000 on Wednesday, as well as 41 more deaths from the virus, while over 1,000 people remain in hospital.

With a lockdown on the horizon because of rising numbers in the rest of the province, the City of Pembroke has said it will close all indoor recreation facilities for the length of the 28-day shutdown.

The Pembroke Memorial Centre, Pembroke & Area Community Centre and the Kinsmen Pool will all be closed during the lockdown. All activities and programming within the facilities has also been cancelled until further notice, including public skating, walking at the PMC, swimming, or chair yoga.

Pembroke City Hall will remain open aside from holiday closures but staff ask that residents reach out by email or phone if possible instead of visiting in-person.

The Pembroke Public Library will return to curbside pickup and its facilities will be closed.

Pembroke Regional Hospital has not active cases of the virus as of Thursday morning and will continue with non-emergency surgeries for the time being.

The Town of Petawawa said essential services will continue and City Hall will remain open but asked residents only visit in-person if necessary and reach out to staff by phone or email. It says any payments can also be made on the town's website or by using the night deposit box at town hall.

It has also closed all indoor recreation facilities for the length of the shutdown, as the town said this will be the largest disruption in service, with all programming and rentals cancelled until further notice.

Community Services office will be open by appointment only and the public is asked to make arrangements in advance.

The Township of Whitewater Region said its Township office would remain open for regular business hours but that arena operations will be suspended until Jan. 24 at 8 a.m. The Whitewater Region Public Library will also move to curbside pick-up.

Residents and businesses throughout the region are being strongly encouraged to continue to follow the public health guidance from the Renfrew County & District Health Unit to help slow the spread of COVID-19.