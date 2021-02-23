Three new COVID-19 cases, one at Miramichi Lodge in Pembroke

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County Monday including one case identified at Miramichi Lodge long-term care home in Pembroke.

The resident at the Renfrew County-run facility reportedly tested positive for the virus over the weekend and staff are now being tested as a precaution.

County Warden Debbie Robinson said protocols have been implemented and remain in place at the Lodge to help prevent the spread of the virus.

"The health and safety of our residents and our employees remain our top priority," Director of Long-Term Care, Shelley Sheedy said in a statement.

"We continue to follow the advice of our colleagues at Public Health and are following all provincial guidelines to ensure our people are protected while providing care and delivering essential services to our residents.

Two new recoveries from the virus were also reported on Monday, moving the number of active cases to 11 in the County, with one person being treated in the Intensive Care Unit in hospital. The other ten patients are in self-isolation at home.

Ontario reported over 1,000 new cases for the fifth straight day on Monday with 1,058 new cases along with 11 more deaths.

The province says there are 646 people receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals.