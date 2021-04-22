Three new COVID-19 cases, seven people in hospital

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Wednesday, a day after not a single new case was reported.

There are 28 active cases in the region but seven people, or a quarter of those with the virus, are being treated in hospital. Three people are being treated in intensive care.

Wednesday's new cases come after no cases were reported Tuesday for the first time in two weeks, while active cases slowly decline.

Ontario reported 4,212 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, back above 4,000 after a brief stint below on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations remain a top concern for health officials, as 2,335 are in hospital with the virus and 790 are in intensive care, a number that continues to grow daily. 566 people are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

In response to rising hospitalizations, Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams issued a directive to hospitals on Wednesday ordering the stop of all non-urgent surgeries.