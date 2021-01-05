Three people charged after fentanyl seized in Pembroke 

Three people face charges after fentanyl was seized during an arrest in Pembroke on New Years Eve.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said officers arrested a wanted man in a vehicle at Morris Street and Cecelia Street, where they later found fentanyl and cash.

Kyle Stencell, 27, of Petawawa has been charged with drug possession and five counts of breach of probation. He will remain in custody until a court appearance on Friday.

Ronald Reckzin, 49, of Pembroke and Alexandra Smith, 23, of Petawawa also face drug possession charges. The pair are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 26.