Three people charged after RIDE stop nets drugs, stun gun

Three people face charges after police seized drugs and a taser from a vehicle stopped at a RIDE program on Stewart Boulevard.

Brockville Police said the car with three people inside was stopped around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and the driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant, which led a search of the car. Officers found crack cocaine, morphine and a stun gun inside.

The two passengers in the car, a 27-year-old woman and 32-year-old man are charged with drug possession and possession of a dangerous weapon. The 32-year-old is also charged with providing a false identity to police.

The driver was charged with failing to comply with a release order.

All three will appear in court in Brockville at a later date.