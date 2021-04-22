Three people charged after traffic stop near Lyndhurst

Three people face a slew of charges after a traffic stop near Lyndhurst by Leeds OPP.

Police said a vehicle was spotted without a license plate near County Road 3 and County Road 33 around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, and the driver fled when officers attempted to pull it over.

A suspicious vehicle was later reported on Lower Oak Leaf Road, east of Lyndhurst. Police tracked it down and arrested all three people inside a short time later.

Police said Joshua Pero, 30, the driver of the car is charged with possession of methamphetamine, dangerous driving, flight from police, impaired driving, resisting a peace officer and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The Kingston man remains in custody to await a bail hearing.

Two other occupants from the car, a 36-year-old and 20-year-old from Kingston also face drug charges and charges under the Highway Traffic Act. Both are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.