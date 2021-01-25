Three people charged in Pembroke drug bust 

Three people face charges after a drug bust at two separate Pembroke apartments.

OPP said search warrants were executed simultaneously on Wednesday at both an apartment on Cecelia Street and another on Catherine Street, where officers found methamphetamine, morphine, purple fentanyl and psilocybin, among other paraphernalia.

Jenny Kimmett, 40 and Robert Tregunna, 47, have both been charged with four drug possession charges, while Brian St. Martin, 50, faces three drug-related charges.

Police said their investigation is continuing.

All three accused are scheduled to appear in court in Pembroke in March.