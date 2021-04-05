Three people in area hospitals with COVID-19

Three people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

The latest numbers from the Health Unit show two of those patients are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit in hospital.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is expected to release new cases numbers from the weekend on Monday and as of Monday morning, there are 78 active cases in the area, about half the amount there was two weeks ago.

Ontario is expected to reveal two days' worth of COVID-19 statistics on Monday after foregoing Easter Sunday's usual case count because of the holiday. The province reported 3,000 new cases each of Friday and Saturday, the highest levels seen in months.

Hospital capacity across the province remains strained, with 467 people currently in hospital, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Brockville and the rest of Ontario were put into a 28-day shutdown as of Saturday in response to spreading variants and increased hospitalizations.