Three suspects sought in medical robbery 

Brockville Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly assaulted a delivery driver and stole medication from them.

Police said the driver was delivering medication around noon last Thursday and was approaching an apartment on Glenwood Place when he was approached by two people. He was sprayed with some form of pepper spray by one person, according to police, while a second person grabbed a bag of medication before they fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a woman.

Police are looking for an older model Jeep Patriot or Cherokee that's silver in colour, driven by a female with long blonde hair.

The first male suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 30-years-old, roughly 5'4 tall with a heavy build, blue jeans, canvas jacket and toque. The second man is described as white and in his late 40's, around 5'10" and wearing a dark winter coat, baseball hat and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brockville Police Service at 1-613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).