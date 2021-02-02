Three youth charged after car flees traffic stop: OPP 

Three youth face charges after police said a car fled a traffic stop in Petawawa and led officers on a chase around town that ended in their arrests.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said officers tried to pull over a speeding vehicle on Highway 17 in Petawawa around 1:30 p.m. last Friday before it fled onto Black Bay Road at a high-rate of speed. Police said they called off the chase for safety reasons but the vehicle was later found abandoned on Summers Road.

Officers with the help of a canine unit help track the three occupants of the vehicle to a nearby residence where two 17-year-olds from Petawawa and one 15-year-old from Laurentian Valley Township were arrested.

All three are charged with break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle was also charged with six traffic offences including speeding, failing to stop for police, driving a car with plates and operating a vehicle without insurance.

All three youth will appear in court on Feb. 25.