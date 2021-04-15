Top doctor urging residents follow COVID-19 rules with variants spreading

Renfrew County's top Doctor urges everyone to follow public health advice to keep COVID-19 at bay within the community, particularly with more contagious variants spreading.

Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer for Renfrew County, asked residents in an update to be incredibly cautious and stay home as much as possible during the current provincial stay-at-home order, as about 60 to 70 per cent of new cases in the region are variants.

"It's imperative that we all do what we can to get us through the rest of April and into early May," Cushman said in a video update.

"It's only in this way that we can keep COVID, wave three and the variants at bay, and if not we're going to be in big trouble and in fact, we're already in big trouble today," Cushman said, noting that his update and guidance was the "most serious message for you since this started."

Cushman said he understands the urge and calls to re-open the economy but said some businesses have been the source of recent outbreaks and everyone needs to evaluate the risks they are taking within the community and try to mitigate them.

"We've had situations where people sat in the front of a taxi with a driver who was infectious, someone who went to work in a grocery store while they were infectious, there was this firearms course where people were infectious and sure enough the virus was transmitted from one person to another," Cushman said, noting recent examples of where the virus is spreading.

"So I can’t tell you how important it is that we really need to bear down and do what needs to be done: masking, distancing, keeping small groups essentially with those that live in the same household and venturing out only to do essential shopping or for essential appointments."

Cushman said residents should not let their guard down and continue to follow public health advice until everyone can get a vaccine.

One new case of COVID-19 was reported Wednesday in Renfrew County while eight people recovered from the virus. There are 40 active cases in the region with three people being treated in hospital.

Ontario reported over 4,000 new cases of the virus on Wednesday as high cases and hospitalizations continue in many parts of the province. Over 1,870 people are being treated in provincial hospitals and 642 in intensive care. The number of patients in ICU's have been steadily rising for the past seven days as the province has tried to shore up hospital capacity.

28 more people also died Wednesday, moving the provincial death toll to 7,610.