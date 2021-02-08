Toronto man charged with fraud by Kingston police after jewelry sale

Police have charged a Toronto man after a Kingston resident was defrauded during a recent jewelry sale.

Police said the male victim was approached at a west-end Kingston gas station on the afternoon of Jan. 19 by a man who asked for money and said he was on a trip and had lost his wallet. The man allegedly asked for more money and offered up apparent gold jewelry as collateral to repay the man back. The victim withdrew money from a nearby bank and took the gold as collateral.

The victim took a picture of the man's license plate because he felt uneasy, according to police, and subsequent phone calls to a phone number given went unanswered.

After reading about a similar incident online, the man contacted Kingston police, who through an investigation found the suspect was implicated in similar incidents across the province.

The Kingston Police Fraud Unit identified the man and he turned himself into police headquarters on Feb. 3. The 36-year-old is charged with fraud under $5000, possession of proceeds of crime under $5000 and personation to gain advantage.

Anyone who has been a victim of a similar incident involving transient fraudsters is asked to contact Detective Wein in the Kingston Police Fraud Unit at 613-549-4660 ext. 6198 or by email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca.