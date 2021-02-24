Travel advisory in effect, more snow on the way to the Ottawa Valley

More snow is expected across the Ottawa Valley on Tuesday with up to 15 centimetres possible by time night falls.

Much of the Ottawa Valley, including Pembroke, is under a winter weather travel advisory with between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow expected between Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada said the heaviest snowfall is expected late Wednesday morning and early Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers are being asked to give themselves extra time to get where their going and to drive to the conditions.

The Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium cancelled buses in the Madawaska-area on Wednesday morning but all other routes were given the green light. All schools remain open.