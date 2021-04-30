Trespassers steal ‘No Trespassing' signs at Pembroke airport

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP are investigating after two ‘No Trespassing’ signs were stolen from the Pembroke and Area Airport.

The signs were stolen in mid-April from the airport on Len Hopkins Drive, OPP said in a release Thursday. Police have no suspects.

Police say the airport has had problems with people trespassing on the property on foot, while walking their dogs, and in cars and off-road vehicles.

The signs were posted to deter that activity, but now they’re gone.

Police are reminding the public that it’s illegal to trespass on airport property.

Anyone with information about the signs is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188.