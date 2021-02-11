Tri-County area likely to be in green zone next week: Top Doctor

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region is poised to move into the province's green zone as of next Tuesday, according to the area's top Doctor.

Dr. Paula Stewart, Chief Medical Officer for the Region, said while new cases this week could change the status, she expects the Tri-County area will be moved into the least-restrictive green category of the province's colour-coded framework when a stay-at-home order ends next Tuesday.

"If we had a huge surge of new cases, maybe we'd be in yellow, but there's not a lot of difference between the two," Stewart said, noting the difference between the new levels mostly revolved around when restaurants could be open and serve alcohol.

Stewart said she understood residents disappointment that the area was not included in this week's re-opening that included three other health units, but that the area is still doing better than many others in the province. She said she particularly felt for small businesses that have been reeling from a nearly seven-week lockdown.

Stewart urged residents to continue to follow public health guidelines, as she said its the best way to keep cases low and keep the economy from shutting down again.

"We collectively really need to support our business and services by following all the precautions," she said.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Tri-County area Wednesday and three people recovered from the virus, moving the number of active cases down to eleven. Two people remain in hospital.