Tri-County area will not be among first to re-open from Ontario lockdown: Report

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce the government's plan to re-open the economy Monday and it appears Leeds, Grenville and Lanark will not be among the first areas to re-open.

A senior government source tells The Canadian Press the province will return to the colour-coded system and four regions will see restrictions relaxed as of Wednesday, but the Tri-County area is not in the first group.

The Canadian Press reports Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, Hastings Prince Edward, Renfrew County and Timiskaming will return to the least restrictive "green'' phase of reopening Wednesday. Other economies are slated to re-open over the course of the next two weeks. A stay-at-home order will remain in effect as the other regions of the province transition back to the previous colour-coded system.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark has 24 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning with one patient in the intensive care unit in hospital.

Ontario has seen its case numbers decline steadily over the past few weeks, as the province reported 1,489 new cases on Sunday, down from over 3,000 daily cases just a few weeks ago. Hospitalizations also dipped below 1,000 for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday, with 926 remaining in provincial hospitals as of Monday morning including 335 in intensive care.

22 more deaths from the virus we're also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll 6,505.

The province also recorded its first case of a Brazilian variant of the virus on Sunday after a person who recently travelled to the country tested positive in Toronto.

Toronto Public Health said the person is now hospitalized with the virus.

-With files from The Canadian Press