Two COVID-19 cases reported at Lombardy Public School

Two people at Lombardy Public School in Smiths Falls have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new cases were confirmed by the Upper Canada District School Board late Sunday and comes after a number of cases were reported in schools late last week.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is contacting those who may have been exposed at the school to arrange for possible testing. It said it is not declaring an outbreak at the school but that steps are being taken to prevent further spread of the virus.

The news comes as two more students Beckwith Public School tested positive for the virus over the weekend, a situation that has closed the school until further notice. The Health Unit said the school remains closed as a precaution and the Upper Canada District School board said the decision will be re-assessed by health officials on March 22.

Students, parents and staff at Caldwell Street Public School in Carleton Place also received a notification of a positive COVID-19 case at the school over the weekend. The School Board said the person was not at the school while infectious so no one at the school was exposed and it remains open for in-person learning.

As of Monday morning, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark had 68 active cases of COVID-19 in the area and no one was being treated in hospital.