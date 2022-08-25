Two drivers charged with stunt driving both driving 50 km/hr over speed limit

OPP reminds motorists that aggressive driving is dangerous after charging two speedsters with student driving on Highway 417

The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is reminding motorists that aggressive driving is dangerous and is a leading factor in fatal motor vehicle collisions on OPP patrolled roads. This comes after members of OPP stopped two speeding drivers on Highway 417. The traffic stop happened on August 20th around 4:30 p.m.

In the township of Eats-Hawkesbury, OPP pulled over an 18-year-old female driver from Nepean, Ontario who was traveling 159 km/hr, as well as a 33-year-old male driver who was driving 154 km/hr. Both drivers were traveling on in a 100 km/hr zone.

After a police investigation, both drivers were charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle while Performing a Stunt as well as Speeding. Their vehicles were also towed and impounded for fourteen days. Police also seized both drivers' licenses, which have been suspended for thirty days.

The defendants were issued a summons to appear in court

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray