Two Gananoque youth charged after elderly man robbed

Two youth have been arrested in Gananoque after an elderly man was robbed in the parking lot of an apartment building on Wednesday.

Gananoque Police said an elderly man was unloading items from his car when two people with replica firearms stole a bag of his belongings and fled the scene on foot.

Two youth were identified as suspect and were later arrested, according to police, with two silver-colored replica firearms and the victim's property both recovered by officers.

The two can't be named because they are under 18 but police said they are charged with robbery and weapons offences, along with mischief in connection to a separate call for damages at two local homes.