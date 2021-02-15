Two Kingston residents charged in Loyalist Township drug bust 

Three people, including two Kingston residents, face drug charges after a joint investigation between OPP and Kingston Police.

Lennox and Addington OPP said a search warrant was executed at a home in Loyalist Township on Feb. 5 after a drug trafficking investigation started in late January.

Police said officers seized fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription medications were seized along with a quantity of cash.

Bryan Dawdy, 30, and Chrstine Kelly, 25, both from Kingston have been charged with six counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Andrew Bennett, 54, of Loyalist Township was also charged with three counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

"Those individuals who would engage in criminal activity like drug trafficking do not concern themselves with policing jurisdictional boundaries," Inspector Scott Semple, Lennox and Addington OPP Detachment Commander said in a statement.

"This investigation highlights how effective collaboration between police services is absolutely critical to the continuing efforts of the police in keeping our communities safe and secure."

Bennett and Kelly will appear in court in Napanee in April, while Dawdy remains in police custody.